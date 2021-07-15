Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 46,615 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,615 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $83,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $617.88 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

