Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,559.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $133,343.40. Insiders sold 10,951 shares of company stock valued at $479,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.