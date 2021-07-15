Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 201.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 213,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,734 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,990,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,677.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,372.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.