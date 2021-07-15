Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,824 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

EWA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 10,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

