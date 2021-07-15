Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 132.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.18. 49,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

