Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $110.41. 25,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

