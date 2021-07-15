Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.