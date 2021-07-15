Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

