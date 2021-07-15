Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,342,300 shares, a growth of 419.7% from the June 15th total of 1,027,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.3 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.29.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

