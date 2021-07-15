Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 170 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.