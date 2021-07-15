Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

NYSE FND opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

