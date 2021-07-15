Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 89,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 211.8% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 272,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184,918 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 78.6% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 178,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

