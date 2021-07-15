Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.13 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

