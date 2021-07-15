Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

