Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.41 ($134.60).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €181.80 ($213.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €172.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €205.80 ($242.12).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

