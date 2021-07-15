Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

