Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.