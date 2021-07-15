Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Several research firms recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.