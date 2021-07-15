Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Several research firms recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

