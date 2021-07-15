Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$46.52 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.