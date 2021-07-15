Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 3.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. 81,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,818,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.