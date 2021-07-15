Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sheila Ray Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.
HSC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,522. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
