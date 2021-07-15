Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sheila Ray Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.

HSC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,522. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

