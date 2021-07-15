Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld Sells 150,000 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

