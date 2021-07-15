Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld Sells 150,000 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00.
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
