Head-To-Head Analysis: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autohome 3 1 5 0 2.22

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $96.05, suggesting a potential upside of 53.07%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 44.98 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.33 billion 5.96 $521.87 million $4.63 13.55

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Autohome 38.64% 21.13% 16.47%

Summary

Autohome beats Versus Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

