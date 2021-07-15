Head-To-Head Survey: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) vs. Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -5.22% 15.13% 3.06% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lumen Technologies and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.05, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.70 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.91 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.44 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lumen Technologies pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Singapore Telecommunications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. It offers IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and content delivery services. The company also offers transport and infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical networks; unlit optical fiber networks, and related professional and management services; private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; colocation and data center services; and consulting services, which include network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks for government and business customers. In addition, the company provides voice and collaboration services, including primary rate interface service, local inbound service, switched one-plus, toll free, long distance, and international services; and voice over internet protocol services. Further, it offers IT and managed service that include network, hosting, public and private cloud, and other IT services, as well as intuitive management tools. Additionally, the company is involved in leasing and subleasing of space. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly knowen as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice services, as well as equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and analytics and intelligence businesses. It also offers ICT solutions, such as fixed voice and data, cloud computing, cyber security, IT, professional consulting, and managed services to enterprise customers; mobile phones, accessories, watches, watch straps, cables, adapters, multimedia hubs, cameras, gimbals, cases, chargers, drones, earphones, headphones, microphones, keyboards, laptops, screen protectors, speakers, tablets, trackers, and wearables, as well as mouse, connectivity, gaming, smart home, WiFi mesh, power solution, and storage solution products; postpaid and prepaid plans; and postpaid add-on, roaming, 5G, and AR/VR entertainment services. In addition, the company provides broadband plans and add-on, Wi-Fi 6, Microsoft 365 subscription, TV packages and guides, TV Go, video on demand, instalment plans, car and home content insurance, wellness, HungryGoWhere, news stand, music, and telephony services; DVR set top boxes; lifestyle products; and Singtel Surf School that offers cyber fun, safety, and education services, as well as tech workshops. Further, it offers cloud, data center, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; managed network and managed unified communications services; satellite services; and Singtel Liquid-X, a suite of cloud centric services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Singapore.

