Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

