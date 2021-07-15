Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

