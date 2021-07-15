Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $665,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.99. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

