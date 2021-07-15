Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $685,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

VLY opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.