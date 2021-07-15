Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $820,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $312.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $314.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

