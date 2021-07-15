Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $168.32 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,870.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

