Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $849,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

