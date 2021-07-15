Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

