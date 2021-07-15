Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 682.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,897 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

