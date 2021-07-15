Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $119.04 and a one year high of $254.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

