Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

