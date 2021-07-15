Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $273.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.03, a P/E/G ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

