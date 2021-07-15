Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $20.67 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.