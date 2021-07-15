Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,480,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,491,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.