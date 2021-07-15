Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $299.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $325.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

