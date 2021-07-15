Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce sales of $127.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.44 million to $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $517.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.28 million to $524.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.05 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 153,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,564. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

