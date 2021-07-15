Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $327,776.50 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $327,776.50.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

