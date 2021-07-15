Houman Behzadi Sells 70,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,449,200.00.

C3.ai stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

