H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.00. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 397,478 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.13.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

