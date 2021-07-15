HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 13,322 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

