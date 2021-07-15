HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 199,926 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.