HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 136,721 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

