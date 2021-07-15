HRT Financial LP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 306.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,304,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

FND stock opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

