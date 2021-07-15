HRT Financial LP Invests $2.05 Million in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $144.33 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

