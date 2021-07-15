HRT Financial LP Invests $2.18 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

