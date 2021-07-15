HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

