Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.67. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

