Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.86 ($59.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.67. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

