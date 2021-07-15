HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) PT Raised to $45.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
HCM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
