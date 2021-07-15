HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) PT Raised to $45.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HCM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

